Facebook revenue hits $13.5 bn in third quarter

Facebook reported $13.5 billion in revenue with a net income of $5.1 billion ($1.76 per share) in the third quarter that ended September 30.

The monthly active user (MAU) base reached 2.27 billion an increase of 10 per cent year-over-year while daily active users (DAUs) were 1.49 billion — an increase of nine per cent (YoY), Facebook said in a statement late on Tuesday as its shares went up three per cent as trading closed.

In terms of regional ad growth, Asia Pacific was strongest at 38 per cent, followed by Europe and North America at 34 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively.

“Our community and business continue to grow quickly, and now more than 2 billion people use at least one of our services every day,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. “We’re building the best services for private messaging and stories, and there are huge opportunities ahead in video and commerce as well,” he added.