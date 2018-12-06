Family of slain UP inspector meets CM Yogi Adityanath

Family of slain Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh today met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The meeting was held at the 5, Kalidas Marg residence of the Chief Minister here, where Sunita, the widow and her two sons Shreya and Abhishek were present.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in Bulandshahr mob violence and still the main conspirator of the mayhem, Bajrang Dal’s Yogesh Raj has not been arrested.

Adityanath assured family that his government was with them in their hour of tragedy and would always remain by them. It was in Monday’s violence that the inspector was killed along with another civilian.

Although the prime accused Bajrang Dal’s district coordinator — is still at large, the police have arrested four others named by Yogesh Raj in an FIR alleging cow slaughter.