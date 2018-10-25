Fans to see Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese in upcoming film

It will be a treat for the Hollywood fans as they will get to see star Leonardo DiCaprio and filmmaker Martin Scorsese in the film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Eric Roth is penning the script for the film, which is the adaptation of David Grann’s book of the same name. The story is set in 1920s Oklahoma and revolves around the Osage Nation. They were the richest people per capita in the world after oil was discovered under their land, and then they were murdered, one by one.

“When I read David Grann’s book, I immediately started seeing it — the people, the settings, the action — and I knew that I had to make it into a movie,” said Scorsese.

He added: “I’m so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen.”