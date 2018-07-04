Farah Khan shares few tips to help families plan their vacations!

Mumbai: Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan who has given so many signature steps after choreographing hit songs like Jumme Ki Raat, Lovely, Sheela Ki Jawaani, Munni Badnaam etc, recently planned her vacation with children to Barcelona and also shared few tips to help families plan their vacations in a good way.

Farah, who stayed in an Airbnb home located in the middle of Barcelona recently with her children — Czar, Diva and Anya, shares some travel tips to help families plan their next vacation:

* Think about every detail: Travelling with children isn’t the same as travelling with your friends. You have to be prepared for the unexpected — forgetting to pack the bedtime bear or your daughter missing out on her favourite pair of shorts. These situations are bound to erupt out of the blue! My rule is – make sure you plan and pack everything in advance so that you are equipped with solutions for whatever that comes your way.

* Travel light and wise: Select a place for the stay that offers all the comforts and amenities as yours. Spacious, comfortable properties which offer a well-equipped kitchen and multiple entertainment options for your children such as a pool, playroom and other amenities suitable for children of varying age groups is wise.

* Keep them entertained: Long haul flights can be a time for you to catch up on some sleep, but your children might not feel the same. Make sure you have their in-flight entertainment sorted beforehand to avoid any last minute complications.

* Go local: Never forget to ask your host for recommendations. From a cute neighbourhood cafe that features a kids menu, to a hidden urban garden, local people can add more value to your trip than any online recommendation ever could.