Farah Khan spends gala time with Kareena, Sonam

Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan had fun working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor on a song for the upcoming film “Veere Di Wedding”. She says she loved the gender swap concept of the song.

“Veere Di Wedding” also features Swara Bhasker and Shikha Tilsania. Farah worked with them on “Tareefan”, which released exclusively on MTV Beats on Wednesday.

“This is the second music video that I’m doing after ‘Bluffmaster’s ‘Ek main aur ek tu hain’ and I really think we have taken this one to the next level,” Farah said in a statement.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, “Veere Di Wedding” will release on June 1. The film is presented by Ekta Kapoor’s home banner Balaji Motion Pictures and is a romantic comedy is co-produced by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.