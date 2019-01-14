Faran Akhtar chill in pool with rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar & the caption is just ‘Awww’| SEE PIC

Mumbai: Rumoured couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who have been in the news for their alleged linkup from some time now, is chilling in a pool along with each other and the picture is just adorable. Farah posts the picture with a caption that will make you go ‘Awww’ and it somehow is giving hint of their relationship growing even stronger.

Amidst the rumours of Shibani and his wedding, Farhan on Sunday seemingly confessed his love for the singer-model as he shared a PDA-filled picture of the two chilling in a pool, alongside a beautiful message.

“As long as I have you.. As long as you are, I’ll never be lost. Shine on beautiful star @shibanidandekar love you loads,” Farhan captioned the romantic picture.

Here is the pic:-

Reports of the duo getting married in March or April this year have been doing rounds of B-Town.

The reports also say that rings have already been exchanged and now they are hunting for wedding planners and caterers.

Farhan separated from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They were together for 16 years and have two daughters.

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink co-starring with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.