Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar might get married any time soon as the news of their rumoured link-up is doing rounds on social media. Though they haven’t officially confirmed their relationship, their appearances together on social media somehow hint they will tie the knot soon.

Reports of the duo getting married in March or April this year have been doing rounds of B-Town. The reports also say that rings have already been exchanged and now they are hunting for wedding planners and caterers.