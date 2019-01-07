Farmers are neck-deep in debts but state & union govt were looking other way: Congress

New Delhi: Stressing emphasis on the problems of the farmers, Spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) Priyanka Gupta went on to say that the farmers are neck-deep in debts but state and union governments were looking the other way.

Talking about a recent incident wherein a potato farmer received Rs. 490 after selling 19, 000 kg potatoes, she said that this incident exposed Bharatiya Janata Party.

Priyanka also went on to say: “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that all arrears would be cleared by November 30, 2018, but this has not happened and farmers as a result are not being able to pay power bills and the power department is cutting their connections, sending them recovery notices.”

The war between all the parties regarding prevalent issues in the country is a continuous process in order to target each other ahead of 2019 elections.