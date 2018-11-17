Farmers’ loans would be completely waived-off, assures Rahul

Congress President Rahul Gandhi assured that farmers’ loans would be completely waived-off within 10 days if his party came to power after the assembly elections in the state and took on the BJP and said that BJP created two Chhattisgarhs, one of the rich and the other of the poor and exploited.

Campaigning for the second phase of the polls here, Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over crony capitalism and Chief Minister Raman Singh and his family for corruption.

“Chhattisgarh was created so that it natural resources can be utilised for the welfare of the people but now we have two Chhattisgarhs – one of the rich, of those wearing suit-boot and the second of the masses, poor, marginalised, farmers and workers.

“We don’t want two Chhattisgarhs, we want justice,” said Gandhi, addressing a rally in this erstwhile princely state.

Claiming that Rs 3.5 lakh crore of corporate loans were waived off by the Centre, Gandhi demanded Modi answer why was not even a rupee of farm loans had been waived.

“I had asked Modi why was he not writing-off loans given to the poor farmers, but he never bothered to reply. So from here I declare that within 10 days of coming to power in the state, we will waive off loans of each and every farmer,” said Gandhi.