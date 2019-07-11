Farmers suffering throughout the country: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today accused the central government of adopting “double standards” and taking decisions as if “farmers are inferior to the rich”.

He also raised the issue of farmer suicides in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said that farmers were suffering throughout the country.

He expressed unhappiness over the Union Budget 2019-20 for not taking “concrete” steps to provide relief to the farmers and requested the Central government to fulfil the commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi accused the Centre of neglecting the farmers by giving them only Rs 4.3 lakh crore in tax concessions compared to “rich businessmen” who he alleged had got a loan waiver of Rs 5.5 lakh crore.

“Why is this shameful double standard? Why does the government act as if our farmers are inferior to the rich?”

He went on: “The Prime Minister made certain commitments five years ago to the farmers on prices and farm loans. As there is a terrible situation for the farmers in this country, I would request the government to fulfil these commitments.

“I was sad to see that no concrete step was taken in this budget to provide relief to the farmers.”

Drawing attention to the “terrible plight” of farmers in Kerala, Gandhi said a farmer in Wayanad, from where he was elected to the Lok Sabha, committed suicide on Wednesday due to his debt.

“In Wayanad alone bank notices for non-payment of loans have been given to almost 8,000 farmers. The farmers are facing threat of immediate eviction.