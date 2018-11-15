Fashion designer stabbed to death in Delhi, three held

New Delhi: Police today informed that a fashion designer and her domestic helped were stabbed to death in a south Delhi farmhouse ans the three suspects who have been detained went to a police station to confess their crime.

Mala Lakhani, 53, who operated the Tulsi Creations boutique in Green Park and stayed in Vasant Kunj Enclave, was found dead along with her domestic help, Bahadur, 50. Their bodies were discovered with multiple stab wounds on Thursday at her home, Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said.

“We have detained three persons, including prime suspect Rahul Anwar, who worked at her boutique,” Arya added. The officer said all three went to a police station and confessed to committing the crime at 2.45 a.m.

Lakhani, he said, had set up a workshop in her house for cutting and tailoring where one of the accused, Anwar, worked as a tailor. He planned the crime along with his associates, Rahmat and Wasim, Arya said.

