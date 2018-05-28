Honor has launched a new entry-level smartphone. Dubbed Honor 7S, the device powered by MediaTek MT6739 SoC is expected to be a big hit. Features and specifications of Honor 7S Smartphone sports a 5.45 inch display with 720 x 1440 pixel resolution (18:9 aspect ratio) RAM is 2GB, while internal memory is 16GB. The camera department features a 13MP rear shooter and a 5MP front unit. Measuring 146.5 x 70.9 x 8.3mm and weighing in at 142g, the device supports…

Honor has launched a new entry-level smartphone. Dubbed Honor 7S, the device powered by MediaTek MT6739 SoC is expected to be a big hit.

Features and specifications of Honor 7S

Smartphone sports a 5.45 inch display with 720 x 1440 pixel resolution (18:9 aspect ratio)

RAM is 2GB, while internal memory is 16GB. The camera department features a 13MP rear shooter and a 5MP front unit.

Measuring 146.5 x 70.9 x 8.3mm and weighing in at 142g, the device supports dual SIM feature

Runs Android 8.1 Oreo, and packs in a 3,020mAh battery

The company says the handset also features a louder speaker so you get a better listening experience in noisy environments.