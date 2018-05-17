Features and specifications of Vivo V9 Sapphire Blue colour

Vivo's Sapphire Blue colour variant of Vivo V9 will be available in India from May 18 and the V9 smartphone will now be available in Champagne Gold, Pearl Black, and Sapphire Blue colour models. The smartphone costs Rs 22,990. ﻿Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2280) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 The phone comes with an edge-to-edge display and offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost a 90 per cent Vivo V9 comes with a dual rear camera set…

Vivo’s Sapphire Blue colour variant of Vivo V9 will be available in India from May 18 and the V9 smartphone will now be available in Champagne Gold, Pearl Black, and Sapphire Blue colour models. The smartphone costs Rs 22,990.

﻿Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch (1080×2280) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9

The phone comes with an edge-to-edge display and offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost a 90 per cent

Vivo V9 comes with a dual rear camera set up with 16MP primary and 5MP secondary sensor

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.0

Vivo V9 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable internal storage

The key highlight of the phone is its 24MP front camera that comes with AI capabilities

V9’s camera is also capable of recording 4k video and includes features like Portrait model, Bokeh shots, Live photos, Beauty mode, Mirrored selfie and more

Vivo V9 is backed by a 3,260mAh battery

The Vivo V9 5 comes with AI Face Access for improved accuracy of the face unlock feature﻿