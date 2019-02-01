Features, price and other details of newly launched Huawei Nova Lite 3!

Chinese multinational smartphone company Huawei known to be giving classy look and excellent camera qualities, have launched its all new smartphone ‘Huawei Nova Lite 3’ in the Japanese market priced at Rs. 17,500 in Coral Red, Aurora Blue, and Midnight Black colour variants.

Talking on the interior feature front, Huawei Nova Lite 3 features 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Kirin 710 octa-core processor. It has 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. In comparison, the Huawei P Smart (2019) came with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

On the camera feature front, The phone has a dual camera setup on the back with 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, and LED flash. For the front, there is a single 8-megapixel camera.

On the exterior feature front, there’s a 3400mAh battery, which Huawei claims to offer 96 hours of continuous music playback,18 hours of video playback, or 10 hours of internet browsing on 4G networks. It runs Android 9.0, with Huawei’s EMUI 9.0 interface layered on top.

On the connectivity feature front, the phone include dual SIM, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB 2.0.