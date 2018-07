Mumbai: Bollywood ace director Shashank Khaitan who is all set for the release of his directorial venture ‘Dhadak’, said that he can feel his heart beating faster as the release date of ‘Dhadak’ gets closer.

“‘Dhadak’ … feeling my heart beating faster as the day gets closer,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Releasing on July 20, “Dhadak” stars Ishaan Khattar and marks the debut of late veteran actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi.

The film is an official remake of the Marathi movie “Sairat”.