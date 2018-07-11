FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia vs England match expected to be a high octane one

Moscow: Croatia’s well prepared side will take on the experienced England’s fast pacy team when they meet in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup with both teams looking forward to recreate their own history by progressing to the title decider.

The Croats, basking in the afterglow of their golden generation of footballers, have reached the semi-finals for the second time in their brief history. They will aim to better the third-place finish achieved by the star-studded squad spearheaded by the legendary Davor Suker at the 1998 edition in France.

For England, it is a chance to reach the final for the first time since their World Cup winning campaign at home in 1966, more than a generation ago. They reached the last four stage for the last time in Italy back in 1990.

While Croats are in the semi-finals on the back of two knockout victories over Denmark and Russia via penalty shootouts, England got past Colombia and Sweden in the last two elimination matches.

“It’s the best opportunity that England’s ever had, and probably might ever have,” England defender Kyle Walker was quoted as saying by the FIFA’s official website.

“We have shown character, we’ve shown belief and I think that’s what is going to get us over the line in this game. I have to dream. I have to dream big,” he said ahead of the game at the Luzhniki Stadium.