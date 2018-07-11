FIFA World Cup 2018: France outclass Belgium 1-0, enter finals

France made it to the finals of the FIFA World Cup after defeating Belgium 1-0 in a thrilling semi-final clash here on Tuesday.

Belgium tried their level best as skipper Eden Hazard led from the front making jinking runs throughout the game down the right channel. Centre-back Samuel Umtiti headed home from close range in the 51st minute and that proved to be the winner in a match littered with goal-scoring opportunities.

France, who will play the World Cup final for the first time since 2006, will either take on England or Croatia in the summit clash on Sunday. The match began at a breakneck pace with Belgium bossing possession initially only for the French to catch up.

Kylian Mbappe danced forward inside the first 10 seconds and crossed low for Antoine Griezmann who failed to get on the end of it. Hazard then put in a dangerous cross which was turned behind by Umtiti. It was an end-to-end affair as Kevin De Bruyne lobbed a pass to Hazard who shot past the post.