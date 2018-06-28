Fifa2018: Brazil outclass Serbia to enter World Cup pre-quarters

Brazil outclassed Serbia with a 2-0 victory as the five-time world champions entered the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals living upto the expectations of the fans.

Paulinho (36th minute), Thiago Silva (68th minute) gave the South American powerhouse an easy victory which took their points tally to seven after all the three of their games in the group stage. Switzerland finished the Group E in the second spot with five points to book a spot in the second round. Serbia finished third with three points and are eliminated alongside Costa Rica.

For Brazil, who had played a 1-1 draw with the Swiss before defeating Costa Rica, the victory over Serbia was soured by a leg injury to Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, who hobbled off the pitch in the opening minutes, reports Xinhua news agency.

Although the scoreline might not have shown it, Brazil dominated the match, save for a 10-minute period in the second half when Serbia laid siege to the South American side’s goal.