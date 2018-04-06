Fight 2019 elections on basis of the govt’s achievements, Shah tells party workers

BJP President Amit Shah today urged party workers to take a pledge and make certain that BJP retains power with full majority in the 2019 elections and assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieve dream of 'New India'. The Bharatiya Janata Party chief while addressing a rally on the occasion of the BJP's 38th Foundation Day and launching its election campaign said that the countdown to the Lok Sabha elections had begun and called upon all activists to fan out to…

BJP President Amit Shah today urged party workers to take a pledge and make certain that BJP retains power with full majority in the 2019 elections and assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieve dream of ‘New India’.

The Bharatiya Janata Party chief while addressing a rally on the occasion of the BJP’s 38th Foundation Day and launching its election campaign said that the countdown to the Lok Sabha elections had begun and called upon all activists to fan out to each village to highlight the Modi government’s achievements.

“We don’t want to fight the next elections on slogans or empty poll promises but on the basis of the government’s achievements,” he said.

“We should take a pledge to ensure a BJP win in the 2019 elections and in Assembly elections in Odisha and West Bengal and later even return to power (Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis’ government in Maharashtra. It will be the dawn of the golden period of the BJP,” Shah said.

Mocking efforts at forging opposition unity before the next general elections, he said: “When there is a flood, all creatures climb to one spot for survival.

“Since 2014, there is a political flood unleashed by Modi. The Congress has been uprooted in 11 states, and the BJP has been winning all elections since. Now all parties are attempting to unite against him and fight the elections,” Shah said.