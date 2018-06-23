Film made with conviction will touch any language: Director on ‘Hichki’

Mumbai: Bollywood ace director Siddharth Malhotra who recently released his successful venture ‘Hichki’, said that a film made with conviction, pure heart and honesty will touch any language.

Yash Raj Films’ “Hichki” was showcased at the Shanghai International Film Festival earlier this month, eliciting a standing ovation from the crowd which was moved by the inspirational story of a woman who deals with Tourette syndrome.

The response, Malhotra told media via a recorded response: “It reaffirmed that a film made with conviction, and pure honesty and heart, will touch any language, any nation, because it’s a heart talking to another heart, irrespective of language.”

He said the audience members had tears in their eyes, and a 15-minute conversation which he was given as a deadline by the organisers, went on for one and a half hours.

The film, starring Rani Mukerji, is about a woman with Tourette syndrome — a nervous system disorder involving repetitive movements or unwanted sounds. She lands a teaching job in an elite school and turns her weakness into her biggest strength.