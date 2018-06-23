Film made with conviction will touch any language: Director on ‘Hichki’

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Siddharth Malhotra
Film made with conviction will touch any language: Director on ‘Hichki’

Mumbai: Bollywood ace director Siddharth Malhotra who recently released his successful venture ‘Hichki’, said that a film made with conviction, pure heart and honesty will touch any language.

Yash Raj Films’ “Hichki” was showcased at the Shanghai International Film Festival earlier this month, eliciting a standing ovation from the crowd which was moved by the inspirational story of a woman who deals with Tourette syndrome.

The response, Malhotra told media via a recorded response: “It reaffirmed that a film made with conviction, and pure honesty and heart, will touch any language, any nation, because it’s a heart talking to another heart, irrespective of language.”

He said the audience members had tears in their eyes, and a 15-minute conversation which he was given as a deadline by the organisers, went on for one and a half hours.

The film, starring Rani Mukerji, is about a woman with Tourette syndrome — a nervous system disorder involving repetitive movements or unwanted sounds. She lands a teaching job in an elite school and turns her weakness into her biggest strength.

Mumbai: Bollywood ace director Siddharth Malhotra who recently released his successful venture ‘Hichki’, said that a film made with conviction, pure heart and honesty will touch any language. Yash Raj Films' "Hichki" was showcased at the Shanghai International Film Festival…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH