Filmmaker tend to focus on forms and techniques: Abhay Chopra

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Abhay Chopra who recently directed a movie named ‘Ittefaq’, said that filmmakers tend to focus too much on forms and techniques and they work on the process of engaging the audience by making a stylish and good-looking film with the wonders of technology but eventually the main goal is to tell a story in which the heart and soul should be solid content.

While talking to the media when asked about the advantages that the earlier generation of filmmakers, Abhay Chopra went on to say: “Well, I think there are advantages and disadvantages both in every generation. Earlier, especially our grandfathers’ generation was more focused on the story.”

He added: “We are growing up using advanced technology in our daily life. So, as a filmmaker at times, we tend to focus too much on the forms and techniques, how to engage the audience by making a stylish and good-looking film with the wonders of technology. But eventually, we are telling a story, so the heart and soul should be solid content.”

He further went on to say: “Since they did not have the access to advanced technology and high-end professional equipments, their whole imagination and creative energy used to get channelised into storytelling. Finding a balance between technology and storytelling is important in the present time.