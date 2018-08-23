Final farewell to Atalji: Ashes to be immersed in rivers in all UP districts

New Delhi: Bidding final farewell to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the state government said that the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes will be immersed in rivers in all the districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP government put out a list of 75 districts and the small and big rivers picked for the immersion of the ashes of the Bharatiya Janata Party leader who was cremated in New Delhi today.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced this was being done because Uttar Pradesh was Vajpayee’s ‘karmabhoomi’ – the land of action – and its people will get an opportunity to be part of his final journey.

Vajpayee represented the state’s national capital in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms. He was elected from the Lucknow constituency in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.