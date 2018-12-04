Fine of Rs 25 cr imposed on Delhi govt by NGT, Here’s why

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of rupees 25 crore on the Delhi government as an environmental compensation with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for failing to curb air pollution in the Capital.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said in case the State government failed to comply with the orders, a sum of RS10 crore per month will be levied.

“The Delhi government will forthwith deposit a sum of Rs 25 crore towards the cost of damage to the environment with the CPCB for restoration of the damage. We further direct that on failure to comply with this order, the Delhi government may be required to deposit at least Rs 10 crore per month till the order of this tribunal is fully executed,” the Bench said.

Rapping the State government for not providing “relevant information”, the Bench said, “In the compliance affidavit, beyond making a vague averment that challans have been furnished which appears to be a delicate concealment of relevant fact. Such particulars may now be furnished and action initiated under the law against those responsible including officers of the Delhi government.”