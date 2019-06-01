Fire at Bosnia refugee centre, 29 injured

Bosnia refugee centre

According to the information given by the officials, minimum of 29 people were injured in a fire at a refugee centre in western Bosnia on Saturday.

An Interior Ministry spokesperson said the injured, all of whom were migrants, were taken to the hospital, Efe news reported.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. Bosnian security agents estimate that no less than 6,000 people have entered the country illegally so far this year.

The majority of these people are in the west of the country, from where they hope to move onto Croatia, a member state of the European Union, and then Slovenia, which is in the Schengen area of free movement.

