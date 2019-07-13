Fire at Delhi rubber factory, three killed

New Delhi: According to the information Three persons, including a woman, were killed after a major fire engulfed a rubber factory in Delhi. The incident took place in Jhilmil Industrial Area near Dilshad Garden. "Twenty six fire tenders have been…
The incident took place in Jhilmil Industrial Area near Dilshad Garden.
“Twenty six fire tenders have been sent to the spot and a rescue operation is underway,” said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service chief.
