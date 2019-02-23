Fire at parking lot of Bengaluru Aero Show, 100 vehicles destroyed

According to the information given by the officials, in an incident that took place in the parking lot of Bengaluru’s Aero Show destroyed at least 100 vehicles parked in the area. The suspected reason behind the cause of fire is said to be a lit cigarette that was disposed on the grass in the open field.

Huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen in the sky near the Yelahanka air base in north Bengaluru, where about a hundred aircraft are parked for the biennial aero event.

Senior police official MN Reddi said the fire spread rapidly due to dry grass and strong winds. Hundreds of vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars, were seen parked in files in the open ground, surrounded by fire.

The fire has now been brought under control. “Fire in the open field parking lot of aero show. Nearly 20 cars burnt. Fire fighting operations by Chief Fire Officer and 10 water tenders staff under way (sic),” tweeted senior police official MN Reddi.

The five-day Aero Show started on Wednesday and will conclude tomorrow.