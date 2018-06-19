Fire at two hotels in Lucknow’s Charbagh area, four killed

According to the information given by the police, five persons lost their lives as fire broke out in two hotels in the Charbagh locality of Lucknow.

According to the sources, initially the fire broke out at the Hotel Virat international today morning and soon engulfed the adjacent SSJ International Hotel leaving both the buildings gutted in fire.

As soon as the police got information about the incident fire tenders were rushed to contain the blaze and it took more than two hours to douse the raging flames.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Kumar also rushed to the spot to implement the effective rescue operation and analyze the entire situation.

Senior district officials were present at the spot and overseeing search and rescue operations. The five victim include a woman and a child. They were staying at the Virat International Hotel.

There has been several incidents in the recent past as well when many people lost their lives in fire incidents. Still there are a large number of hotels in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Lucknow who does not have the pollution control board NOC clearance with them.