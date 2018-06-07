Fireworks blast in Mexico takes life of seven

Mexico City: According to the information given by the officials, seven people lost their lives while eight others got injured when fireworks detonated inside a home in the central Mexican city of Tultepec.

The incident took place in the wee hours in the neighbourhood of la Piedad, the State Commission on Citizen Security (CES) said in a statement. Authorities who arrived at the scene of the blast found the bodies of two men and a woman in the courtyard of the house, Efe reported.

One woman died en route to the hospital, while another woman died soon after arriving at a medical clinic. The head of Civil Protection of Mexico State, Arturo Vilchis, confirmed that two other people had died in the blast.

An investigation will be necessary to determine the cause of the accident, he said. Those who died were aged 22 to 69, although one of the victims has yet to be identified. Two children under 10 and two adolescents are among the injured, who were taken to hospitals in Cuautitlan, Zumpango and Coacalco.