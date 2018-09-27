Firing in Srinagar, civilian killed

Police today informed that a civilian was killed here in a firing during a cordon and search operation,

subsequent to a specific information about presence of militants.

There have been no exchange of gunfire between the militants and security forces though so far, reports from the area said.

The deceased was identified as Saleem Malik, who died of a bullet injury, a police officer said.

Authorities imposed curfew in the old city area and suspended mobile Internet services here in Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining Badgam district as a precautionary measure.