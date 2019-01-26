First look of ‘Asuran’ is out now, Dhanush looks like a knight in shining armour| SEE PIC

Mumbai: Superstar actor Dhanush who is known for his Bollywood movies like ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Shamitabh’, etc, is all set for his forthcoming movie ‘Asuran’ and the makers of the movie has revealed the first look in which Dhanush is looking nothing less than a knight in shining armour.

Asuran is reported to be based on a Tamil novel called Vekkai written by Poomani. The novel is a revenge drama that traces the fight of an oppressed community. However, an official confirmation regarding this is yet to be made.

It was announced that GV Prakash Kumar would be composing music for the film and Velraj is the cinematographer. Asuran will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who was also the producer for VIP 2. The film would serve as a break before the team reunites once again for the sequel of Vada Chennai.

Dhanush’s last film was Maari 2, the sequel to the hit 2015 film Maari, in which he returns as a dhoti-clad, mustache-twirling rowdy. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film got a big opening at the box office.

The actor was supposed to start his second directorial venture with Nagarjuna but he is putting it on hold. He is awaiting the release of his long pending project Enai Noki Paayum Thota, directed by Gautham Menon, which had faced some financial issues and was acquired by Lyca Productions for a budget of Rs 20 crore.