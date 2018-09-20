First man I started dating I actually ended up marrying: Malaika Arora

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actress Malaika Arora who is known for her excellent physique said that she has never dated and the first man she started dating she eventually ended up marrying him.

Asked about her opinion on dating, she said: “I am very new to all of this. I’ve never ever dated, dated! The first man I started dating I actually ended up marrying.”

The actress, who was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, has a son from that union.

Talking about her son Arhaan, she said: “My son has an opinion about everything. My son’s friends find me cool because I don’t ever intrude or have too many do’s and don’ts.”