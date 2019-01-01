Fitbit Charge 3 launched in India: Specs, price, other details!

As the new year starts off, all the top brands have started launching its newest editions, one of the most technical companies Fitbit have launched ‘Fitbit Charge 3’ in India priced at Rs. 13, 990.

The Fitbit Charge 3 gets a touchscreen display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top of an aluminium body. The Charge 3 smart band sports an improved heart-rate sensor, waterproof design, and a SpO2 sensor which monitors breathing so as to alert wearers of allergies, asthma, or sleep apnea.

The Fitbit Charge 3 has been priced at Rs. 13,990 in India which is Rs. 1,000 lesses than the earlier price figure which was announced back in August. The Charge 3 will go on the sale floor on January 1, 2019, and will be available for users to buy via Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios, and other major retailers present offline or online.

The smart band is available in a choice of 2 colours – black with graphite aluminium case and blue-grey with rose gold aluminium case. Fitbit also revealed a range of accessories which have been priced between Rs. 2,990 and Rs. 4,490 – including bands in different materials, colours, and finishes. Also, there is a Special Edition model which is priced at Rs. 15,999.

The Charge 3 gets an OLED display which according to Fitbit is 40 per cent brighter and larger than the Charge 2. The Charge can also be submerged in water up to 50 meters and the tracker also supports goal-based exercise modes such as biking, swimming, running, yoga, and weight training. Users can set various goals for distance covered, duration, burnt calories, and check real-time stats on the smart band.

The Charge 3 has got a heart rate sensor as well which helps users to accurately track their heartbeats, monitor sleep cycles, and helps understand users’ sleeping patterns. Other features on the Charge 3 are apps like alarms, timer, weather, calendar, and smartphone notification alerts with quick reply option. The Charge 3 can last up to 5 days to a week on a single charge, claims Fitbit.