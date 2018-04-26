Five Bollywood actresses whose death is a mystery!

Mumbai: Bollywood industry is a mysterious lot altogether, this is one place where suspense and thrill is no less than a movie. One has to read about the history of the industry which tells about so many untold secrets. Many veteran actresses who were reaching to the heights of success at their time and ruled the hearts of so many people with their movies, bid farewell to world too early with a mystery of their death left behind. Here are…

Here are five actresses who died young under mysterious circumstances:-

1. Divya Bharti- She was a well-known name of the industry during 1990s when she started her career. Her beauty was a matter of talk in the B-town and she was moving towards stardom when she fell off from her balcony and the reason of her falling was never cleared, whether she fell off after getting heavily drunk or someone had pushed her from the balcony.

2. Parveen Babi- With her utmost talent; she became the first ever Indian actress to grace the Time Magazine cover. She bid goodbye to the world at the age of 55 and was found under mysterious circumstances in her Mumbai apartment.

3. Sridevi- The diva recently bid farewell to the world in a Dubai hotel at the age of 54 and the reason was first told as a cardiac arrest while now according to forensic reports, the actress died due to accidental drowning, giving a shock to the entire world.

4. Meena Kumari- The actress passed away at the age of 38 due to liver cirrhosis. It is allegedly said that the actress was going through tuff times financially and did not have enough money to pay her hospital bills after she was admitted.

5. Jiah Khan- The actress was found hanging in her apartment on 3rd June 2013. It appeared to be a suicide case, later Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi was taken into police custody for ‘abetment of suicide’.