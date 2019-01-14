Five children injured in Noida building collapse

Uttar Pradesh: According to the information given by the reports, in an incident that took place in Noida sector 20 injured five children after a three-storey building collapsed while fortunately no death reports have been circulated till now.

The incident took place when, Vijendra Awana, the owner of the building was carrying out demolition of the old structure. The building had been vacated before commencement of demolition activities.

As the last story was being demolished, a side-wall gave way and five children, who were playing in the area, were caught under the debris.

Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot after they were informed of the mishap.