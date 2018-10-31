Five easy handmade DIY home decors for Diwali!

Observing a sudden increase in the price of handmade things during Diwali is not a shocking deal any more. Most of the expense that we make is on the beautiful handmade and ready-made home decors during Diwali in order to give a different look to the house. In order to cut those unnecessary expenses, there are few things that can be made at home in easy steps and the result would be unbelievable.

If you are an active user of YouTube, Facebook and Instagram then you might definitely be aware of the ‘DIY’ ie Do It yourself concept wherein one can easily make beautiful home decorative with waste material. This Diwali welcome a change by creating the best out of waste and not only the trash but you can also give a different touch to a readymade thing like diya, juice jars, lights, candles etc.

Here are three DIY things which are easy to make:-

1. Festive candles- Spread light & cheer this Diwali by making these handmade candles and beautify your home within no time. These candles look beautiful, are easy to make and are inexpensive. To make these candles you can use orange peels and egg shells too. And in case you are just back from any beach trip and have collected tons of seashells then you can make best out of this waste by transforming them into pretty seashell candles. Pick few sea shells and add color to them with a stroke of fabric paints. When paint dries, add melted wax & a wick to create your candle. To further give a dramatic finishing to your candles you can stick sequins of varied colors around them.

2. Balloon twine lights- Give you sweet home a much-needed artsy look by using balloon twine lights. Blow up a balloon according to the size of your lantern balls. Cover the balloon with petroleum jelly. Take a bowl and add glue, cornstarch, and warm water and mix it well. Soak the twine into the mixture and drape it around the balloon. Allow the ball to dry for 24 hours. Pop the balloon and spray the ball with spray paint. Once dry, insert the lights.

3. Diwali Rangoli- Again you can make use of recyclable materials for creating a portable, recycled and simple rangoli. You can do it by decorating it with waste ornaments like ribbons, lace, mirrors, pearls etc. This free spiritedness also leaves an ever lasting impact on the viewer.