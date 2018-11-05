Five Maoists killed in an encounter

As per the information given by the police, five Maoists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces and ammunition recovered in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

The gun battle took place inside a forest area near Papluru village in the Kalimela late on Sunday. A combing operation by a joint team of Odisha Police and the Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel led to the encounter in which the five Maoists, including a woman was killed, Additional Director General (Operation) R.P. Koche said.

Multiple weapons, including two INSAS rifles, a hand grenade and one SLR, were also recovered as the combing operation continued, he said. “We have deployed additional Border Security Forces and SOG personnel to keep a strict vigil and track down all the Maoists hiding in Papluru,” he added.

“I think, this is by far the best operation of the Odisha Police against the left-wing extremists. While a huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered, a search operation is still on to track down the Maoists,” Director General of Police (DGP) R.P. Sharma said.