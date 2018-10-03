Five militants dead in eastern Afghan raid

Kabul: According to the information given by the country’s defense ministry, in an incident that took place in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Paktika killed at least five of Haqqani militant group after an Afghan Air Force-led airstrike in the area.

The strike was launched in Gomal district after an intelligence tip-off confirmed the presence of the militants in a remote area in the district, bordering Pakistan, the ministry said in a statement.

As a Taliban-linked group of militants, the Haqqani network was designated as a terrorist group by the United States in 2012.

The group has yet to make comments on the report.