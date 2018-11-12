Five newly launched features of Whatsapp that you cannot miss!

Social media giant Whatsapp which is widely used by all age groups of people all over the world and is famous for rolling out new and updated features for the convenience and comfort of the users. It has recently rolled out five new features that should not be missed by the users as they make Whatsapp more interesting to use.

WhatsApp Stickers

The Stickers support for all Android and iPhone users was rolled out late last month. The feature was actively used in India as WhatsApp introduced a special sticker pack for Diwali. The users can also download sticker packs directly from Google Play, apart from using the default stickers provided by the app.

The feature was made available to all the users in the latest version of the app. In case you haven’t got the feature yet, here is how you can get it –

Silent mode for Android

What came as a major relief from unwanted messages, WhatsApp introduced a new “Silent Mode” that hides the notification dots for muted chats. This means that users don’t see how many messages they have received in a muted chat. The new feature is enabled in the app by default and cannot be applied or removed manually.

Swipe to Reply

The feature was first introduced for iPhone users and then, was made available for the Android users as well. The feature helps WhatsApp users to quickly reply to messages by simply swiping on a chat. Previously, the users had to tap on the chat and open it to reply to the messages.

Private Reply

The feature was introduced for the Android users with its beta version 2.18.355. It allows users to privately send messages to a participant in a group without letting others in the same group know. To use this feature, the users need to tap the message of the sender, click the three-dotted menu on the top right corner and select the Private Reply option.

WhatsApp Group video, voice calling

The feature allows a maximum of four people to make group voice and video calls. It is available for both Android and iPhone users.