Five people dead in Florida shooting

According to the information given by the Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund, in an incident that took place in SunTrust Bank in Florida killed at least five people and fortunately none others got injured.

The suspect called authorities to say he had entered the bank in Sebring, about 85 miles south of Orlando, and began shooting, according to Hoglund. Authorities identified the suspect as 21-year-old Sebring resident Zephen Xaver, who is in custody.

“We’ve suffered significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime,” Hoglund said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if those shot were bank employees or customers. The victims have not yet been identified and family notifications have not yet been made, according to authorities.