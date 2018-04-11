Five things you need to know about newly unveiled ‘2018 Ford Focus’!

The famous automobile company Ford which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to disclose its brand new Ford Focus which is primarily proposed for sale in Europe. Here are five things you need to know about the car:- 1. '2018 Ford Focus' wheelbase has gone up by 53mm and that resulted in a roomier cabin and short front and rear overhangs. The vehicle is also 50kg lighter and 10 percent more economical than the…

Here are five things you need to know about the car:-

1. ‘2018 Ford Focus’ wheelbase has gone up by 53mm and that resulted in a roomier cabin and short front and rear overhangs. The vehicle is also 50kg lighter and 10 percent more economical than the outgoing version.

2. The latest version of the Focus carries the ethos of the brand intact while adding much need updates. Ford has shrunken the Focus’ grille a bit, the vehicle comes with more curves, and the headlights have LED lines going through them. All these ads freshness but the car is still recognizable as a Focus.

3. The sportier Focus ST-Line trim will come with a suspension 10mm lower than the standard model which is ideal for spirited driving. The Active-badged near-crossover Focus variant will sit 30mm higher than standard version which is spot on for mild off-roading.

4. The 2018 Focus is built on new Ford platform called C2. The advanced platform ensures better interior space, crash performance, and aerodynamics. It will underpin many new Ford cars including the next generation of Kuga SUV.

5. The Focus will be offered with the option of 1.0-litre Ecoboost petrol engine that comes in 85bhp, 100bhp and 125bhp state of tunes. The bigger petrol engine is the 1.5-litre unit. The 1.5 diesel is an all-new unit with 120bhp output while there is also a revised 2.0 diesel making 150bhp.