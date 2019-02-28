Fleet of 500 buses in UP to create new Guinness record

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to create a new record in the Guinness World Records by rolling out a fleet of 500 buses. The present record of a similar feat is held currently by Abu Dhabi of 390 buses.

This would be the longest parade of buses anywhere in the world. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses will cover a distance of over 3.2 km. The parade of the saffron-coloured buses was held at NH-19, between Sahson toll and Nawabganj toll plaza.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information and Tourism) Avaneesh Kumar Awasthi talking to media stated that “The parade is also to demonstrate the traffic plan which worked very well during the ongoing Kumbh Mela where 1,300 hectare of land was used for parking of vehicles, 20,000 police personnel were deployed for security and safety of the Kumbh Nagar and the millions who visited the congregation”.