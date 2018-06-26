Floods and landslides in Vietnam takes life of 15

According to the information given by the authorities, flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rain over the weekend in Vietnam have killed 15 persons, and left 11 others missing.

While three in Ha Giang province were killed in house collapses, 12 others in Lai Chau province died in landslides, house collapses or flash floods, the Natural Disaster Prevention and Control committee said.

The 11 listed as missing on Tuesday were from Lai Chau, including seven from Sin Ho district, Xinhua news agency reported.