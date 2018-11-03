Florida yoga studio shooting, three dead several injured

TALLAHASSEE: According to the information given by the officials, a gunman killed two people and wounded five others at a yoga studio in Florida’s capital before killing himself.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo told reporters Friday night that the man shot six people and pistol-whipped another after walking into the studio, which is part of a small Tallahassee shopping center.

The suspect then fatally shot himself, DeLeo said. Early Saturday morning, the Tallahassee Police Department identified the shooter as Scott Paul Beierle, 40.

The department identified the two people who were killed as Dr. Nancy Van Vessem, 61, and Maura Binkley, 21. Van Vessem was an internist who served as chief medical director for Capital Health Plan, the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper reported.

Capital Health Plan issued a statement praising Van Vessem, the Democrat reported.

“As CHP’s longtime chief medical director, Nancy has been a guiding, visionary force in our daily work to serve the wellness and health care needs of thousands of families in this community. Her dedication, caring, leadership, humanity, and experience made her one of the most respected, inspiring, and accomplished medical professionals in the state and country. Our hearts are filled with sorrow and prayers for her family. We all have been so blessed to have Nancy in our lives,” the company said.