Fodder scam case: Lalu Prasad gets bail

The Jharkhand High Court today granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case involving illegal withdrawal of funds from the Deoghar treasury.

The order was passed by Justice Apresh Singh.

Prasad will, however, remain in custody since he has also been convicted and sentenced to prison terms in cases of illegal money withdrawal from Dumka and Chaibasa treasuries. He is facing trial in the Doranda fodder scam case.

The RJD leader was lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. He was shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here for treatment of a kidney-related ailment in August last year.