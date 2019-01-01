Foes turned friends: Deepika-Katrina hugged it out before 2018 ended| SEE PIC

Mumbai: After almost years of not talking to each other, finally the two leading ladies of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif hugged it out at Star Screen Awards 2018 which turned out to be a beautiful ending of 2018 for them. Foes turned friends on a sweet note but it was allegedly because of Ranbir Kapoor that the two actresses apparently didn’t talk to each other.

Not only did they hug it out but also followed each other on Instagram which they didn’t do
earlier but showing a sign of maturity and understanding both the actresses ended the insta war and followed each other on Instagram.

Here is the video of the two hugging it out:-

