Follow these easy tips to slow down ageing!

Although we all know that one thing that is inevitable is ageing but there are many people who suffer from skin ageing before their old age which is a problem that needs a solution. The only solution to this is not medicines and treatment instead it can be treated by following certain easy tips to reduce signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles and spots.

Here are 5 tips to follow:-

1. Water is one elixir that can cure any ailment. It is can cure dehydration which is one of the biggest culprits of ageing skin. Water helps restore elasticity to the skin and hydrates us on a cellular level that helps to plump up our skin and add a certain glow.

2. During sleep, our body works hard to repair and regenerate and rid itself of toxins that we excrete upon morning visit to the washroom. Puffy eyes and wrinkles will result from less sleep. Therefore, make it a point to get about eight to 10 hours of sleep.

3. Proteins help slow insulin levels that you want to keep in balance to avoid experiencing blood sugar instability and weight gain. Eating protein helps stabilise blood sugar levels that reduce the stress on our body and keeps cortisol levels in check.

4. We are all aware of the detrimental effects sugar can have on our health by spiking blood sugar levels. In fact, it can also age our skin and steal away out youthfulness significantly. Due to glycation, a process where sugar dehydrates our skin, our skin loses its elasticity and starts to look dull and less vibrant.

5. Do not trust beauty products and rather choose to apply natural ingredients on your face to avoid signs of ageing. This will not only help delay your ageing, but also keep your skin glowing in the longer run.