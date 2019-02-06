Following this diet may keep depression at bay!

Depression is one of the basic problems almost everyone is suffering from these days and people are battling depression and in fact are visiting psychiatrist for the same and taking medicines in order to get away with depression but not all of us know that only following a simply healthy

diet can keep depression at bay.

“The overall evidence for the effects of diet on mood and mental well-being had up to now yet to be assessed. But our recent meta-analysis has done just that; showing that adopting a healthier diet can boost people’s mood. However, it has no clear effects on anxiety,” said Joseph Firth, lead researcher of the study.

The study found that all types of dietary improvement appeared to have equal effects on mental health, with weight-loss, fat reduction or nutrient-improving diets all having similar benefits on depressive symptoms.

“This is actually good news. The similar effects from any type of dietary improvement suggests that highly-specific or specialised diets are unnecessary for the average individual,” said Firth.

“Instead, just making simple changes is equally beneficial for mental health. In particular, eating more nutrient-dense meals which are high in fibre and vegetables, while cutting back on fast-foods and refined sugars appears to be sufficient for avoiding the potentially negative psychological effects of a ‘junk food’ diet,” he asserted.