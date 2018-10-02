Football academy coming up in Shillong!

John Abraham, Bollywood actor and owner of Indian Super League (ISL) franchise NorthEast United FC today made it clear that Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has promised to help his football club look for land here to start the club’s academy.

“I spoke to the chief minister, Conrad Sangma and he is going to help me look out for land so that I can start my academy for NEUFC here as well so I am excited about it so he’s going to do anything for me before the 2022 National Games,” John told reporters.

Meghalaya will be hosting the National Games 2022 coinciding with the 50th year of the creation of the state.