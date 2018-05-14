Ford EcoSport S & Signature Edition launched, here are the features!

The famous automobile company Ford which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new car ‘EcoSport S’, priced at Rs 11.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price, the new trim is Rs 15,000 less than the 1.5-litre petrol manual Titanium+ trim, which retails at Rs 11.52 lakh. Specifications of EcoSport S:- 1. The 1.0-litre engine was available on the pre-facelift EcoSport, where it made 125hp and 170Nm of peak torque, and…

The famous automobile company Ford which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new car ‘EcoSport S’, priced at Rs 11.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price, the new trim is Rs 15,000 less than the 1.5-litre petrol manual Titanium+ trim, which retails at Rs 11.52 lakh.

Specifications of EcoSport S:-

1. The 1.0-litre engine was available on the pre-facelift EcoSport, where it made 125hp and 170Nm of peak torque, and was mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

2. While power and torque figures are unchanged, the engine is mated to a new six-speed manual gearbox. Ford claims a fuel efficiency figure of 18.1kpl.

3. Besides changes under the hood, the S trim also features a stiffer suspension setup and quicker steering for more spirited driving to go along with the more powerful engine.

4. In terms of design, the model sports a dual-tone exterior finish (along with a new Orange paint) and black inserts for the grille, headlamps and fog lamps.

5. The interiors of the compact SUV will continue the dual-tone theme seen outside, with elements on the centre console, doors and seats getting a contrasting finish.

6. Ford has also expanded the features list by adding a sunroof, new 17-inch alloy wheels, HID headlamps, a tweaked instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch display and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The American brand has also brought out a Signature Edition of the EcoSport, priced at Rs 10.40 lakh for the petrol and Rs 10.99 lakh for the diesel.

Specifications of EcoSport Signature Edition:-

1. The EcoSport Signature Edition features differently designed 17-inch alloy wheels, a unique Anodised Blue exterior paint shade, special ‘Signature’ badging and all-black interiors with contrasting blue stitching.

2. In terms of equipment, the Signature Edition features all the kit available on the previous top-spec trim but also gets a sunroof, electronic stability control and hill-start assist.

3. The EcoSport’s traditional rivals, the Tata Nexon and Maruti Vitara Brezza, have recently been introduced with an automatic option, though neither offers a sportier alternative in its line-up, making the EcoBoost-powered S trim unique in its segment. These higher-spec trims that have launched will also rival the likes of the upcoming Hyundai Creta on price and power.