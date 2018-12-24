Former Bengal Minister Nirupam Sen dies of multi-organ failure

Former West Bengal Commerce and Industries Minister and Veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Nirupam Sen died of multi-organ failure at the age of 72.

The former politburo member succumbed to multi-organ failure around 5 a.m. at a private hospital in the satellite township of Salt Lake.

Sen, who handled the industrial reconstruction, planning and power portfolios in the erstwhile Left Front regime under Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, was suffering from neurological and kidney related ailments.

Sen was elected to Bengal state assembly in 1987, 2001 and 2006 from Burwan South seat. He lost to Trinamool Congress candidate Rabi Ranjan Chattopadhyay in 2011.

He was survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.